Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled! Stainless appliances in kitchen. You'll love the beautiful plank flooring throughout this home! This home is carpet free. Fenced back yard. Bring your pets - WE LOVE PETS. Har-Ber High zoning. Easy access to I-49 via Don Tyson Parkway or Johnson Road. Do you get paid weekly or every other week? Our payday rent plans make it easy on your budget by matching your rent payments with your paydays. Never worry about being late on your rent with our bank draft payment program. Bring your own washer and dryer or we can provide a set for you for a nominal cost. This is a non-smoking property.