Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

August 1 available Well maintained 2 BR 2 BA bath. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator supplied. Has individual privacy fenced large backyard with large storage building provided. No interior smoking. One dog or cat possible upon approval with pet rent of $25 per month. Broker owned. $25 application fee per adult, and seeking 600 minimum FICO in all applicants. Deposit $825. Note: This property is occupied can provide upon request a interior video for convince. No interior smoking.