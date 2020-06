Amenities

air conditioning

Perfect for a new business! located inside Signature Square Plaza on 1301 E Robinson Ave. This unit is 2,976 square feet and incloudes two bathrooms. base rent is $1,984. For more information give us a call or visit our website: https://www.sosaproperties.net/



Take advantage of our special today! First Month Free!

for more information or to schedule a vewing please call us