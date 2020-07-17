All apartments in Springdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

128 S. Pleasant Street # A

128 South Pleasant Street · (479) 267-1600
Location

128 South Pleasant Street, Springdale, AR 72764
Downtown Springdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 128 S. Pleasant Street # A · Avail. Jul 20

$998

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
128 S. Pleasant Street # A Available 07/20/20 Brand new construction in Springdale 3 bedrooms 3 baths!!! - Brand new construction in Springdale, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths!!! all kitchen appliances included. This home features a spacious living room, with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining.All stainless steel appliances. Fenced in patios, nice play area. Across from Springdale public library, Springdale high, two blocks from NW med center Springdale. Do not miss out on this beautiful home!! outside 10 X10 storage units for an addition cost.

(RLNE5896762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 S. Pleasant Street # A have any available units?
128 S. Pleasant Street # A has a unit available for $998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 S. Pleasant Street # A have?
Some of 128 S. Pleasant Street # A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 S. Pleasant Street # A currently offering any rent specials?
128 S. Pleasant Street # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S. Pleasant Street # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 S. Pleasant Street # A is pet friendly.
Does 128 S. Pleasant Street # A offer parking?
No, 128 S. Pleasant Street # A does not offer parking.
Does 128 S. Pleasant Street # A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 S. Pleasant Street # A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S. Pleasant Street # A have a pool?
No, 128 S. Pleasant Street # A does not have a pool.
Does 128 S. Pleasant Street # A have accessible units?
No, 128 S. Pleasant Street # A does not have accessible units.
Does 128 S. Pleasant Street # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 S. Pleasant Street # A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 S. Pleasant Street # A have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 S. Pleasant Street # A does not have units with air conditioning.
