7381 West Ridge Cr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool sauna

*SHERWOOD* Located In Gap Creek The Ridge Subdivision! Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Close To 2,300 Sq Ft. This Home Has A Fenced Yard, Deck, Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, A Sprinkler System And Is Within Walking Distance To Playground. Directions: Take 67/167 and take Exit 5 toward Kiehl, merge onto Landers Road and take ramp to Kiehl Ave. Keep left at the fork and turn left on Rixey Road, turn right onto Brockington, turn right on Gap Creek Drive, take 3rd exit to Gap Ridge, and finally turn left at West Ridge Circle. AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020!!