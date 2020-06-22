All apartments in Sherwood
Find more places like 7381 West Ridge Cr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherwood, AR
/
7381 West Ridge Cr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

7381 West Ridge Cr

7381 W Ridge Cir · (501) 221-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7381 W Ridge Cir, Sherwood, AR 72120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
sauna
*SHERWOOD* Located In Gap Creek The Ridge Subdivision! Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Close To 2,300 Sq Ft. This Home Has A Fenced Yard, Deck, Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, A Sprinkler System And Is Within Walking Distance To Playground. Directions: Take 67/167 and take Exit 5 toward Kiehl, merge onto Landers Road and take ramp to Kiehl Ave. Keep left at the fork and turn left on Rixey Road, turn right onto Brockington, turn right on Gap Creek Drive, take 3rd exit to Gap Ridge, and finally turn left at West Ridge Circle. AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7381 West Ridge Cr have any available units?
7381 West Ridge Cr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7381 West Ridge Cr have?
Some of 7381 West Ridge Cr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7381 West Ridge Cr currently offering any rent specials?
7381 West Ridge Cr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7381 West Ridge Cr pet-friendly?
No, 7381 West Ridge Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherwood.
Does 7381 West Ridge Cr offer parking?
No, 7381 West Ridge Cr does not offer parking.
Does 7381 West Ridge Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7381 West Ridge Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7381 West Ridge Cr have a pool?
Yes, 7381 West Ridge Cr has a pool.
Does 7381 West Ridge Cr have accessible units?
No, 7381 West Ridge Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 7381 West Ridge Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7381 West Ridge Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7381 West Ridge Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7381 West Ridge Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7381 West Ridge Cr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd
Sherwood, AR 72120
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd
Sherwood, AR 72120

Similar Pages

Sherwood 1 BedroomsSherwood 2 Bedrooms
Sherwood Accessible ApartmentsSherwood Apartments with Balcony
Sherwood Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR
Bryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity