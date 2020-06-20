All apartments in Sherwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2925 Rock Ridge Drive

2925 Rock Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Rock Ridge Dr, Sherwood, AR 72120

Amenities

2925 Rock Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!! - 4/3 Split Floor Plan with TONS of UPGRADES...Arched Windows, Hand-scraped Dark Wood Laminate, Tile, Beautiful Fixtures, Granite Counter-tops Throughout, Stainless Appliances, Custom Built Cabinets, Tray & Vaulted Ceilings,the list goes ON and ON! 3-car Garage w/Epoxy Floors, Beautiful Deck, Fully Fenced Back yard w/Gate access to Green space & Creek! (Pets Upon Owner Approval--Deposit/Fee Based on Type & Size)

Heading South on Hwy 107 toward Kiehl Ave., Left onto E. Kiehl, Left onto Brockington Rd., Left onto E Maryland Ave., Right onto Feldspar Dr., Left onto Rock Ridge Dr., Your NEW Home is on the Right...2925 Rock Ridge Drive!

To schedule your SHOWING, please visit our website, www.MPCRPM.com and complete your online application. We do not charge an Application Fee; we charge a Background Screening Fee of $35 per person age 18 and older.

(RLNE5829204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Rock Ridge Drive have any available units?
2925 Rock Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherwood, AR.
What amenities does 2925 Rock Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2925 Rock Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Rock Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Rock Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Rock Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Rock Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Rock Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Rock Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 2925 Rock Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Rock Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Rock Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2925 Rock Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Rock Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2925 Rock Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Rock Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Rock Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2925 Rock Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2925 Rock Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
