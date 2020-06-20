Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2925 Rock Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!! - 4/3 Split Floor Plan with TONS of UPGRADES...Arched Windows, Hand-scraped Dark Wood Laminate, Tile, Beautiful Fixtures, Granite Counter-tops Throughout, Stainless Appliances, Custom Built Cabinets, Tray & Vaulted Ceilings,the list goes ON and ON! 3-car Garage w/Epoxy Floors, Beautiful Deck, Fully Fenced Back yard w/Gate access to Green space & Creek! (Pets Upon Owner Approval--Deposit/Fee Based on Type & Size)



Heading South on Hwy 107 toward Kiehl Ave., Left onto E. Kiehl, Left onto Brockington Rd., Left onto E Maryland Ave., Right onto Feldspar Dr., Left onto Rock Ridge Dr., Your NEW Home is on the Right...2925 Rock Ridge Drive!



To schedule your SHOWING, please visit our website, www.MPCRPM.com and complete your online application. We do not charge an Application Fee; we charge a Background Screening Fee of $35 per person age 18 and older.



(RLNE5829204)