1016 Kiehl.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~

Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR. This home is in a quite neighborhood that has a privacy fenced in back yard that includes a decent sized covered porch and a storage building. This home has hardwood flooring, ceramic title, dishwasher, flat surface stove, oven, and also a refrigerator. The laundry room is off of the one car garage. Conveniently located to Shopping centers, restaurants, Walmart, also North Little Rock and Jacksonville as well.

Good sized rooms with plenty of storage areas, pictures do not do justice for this peaceful home. Call (501)353-0789 to schedule your personal tour today.

Also you can check our website out at rockcityrentals.com here you can look at all of our other properties we have to offer right now and apply for the property your interested in. We frequently purchase homes and remodel them!

Online applications & online payments!



(RLNE5764228)