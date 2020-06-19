All apartments in Sherwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1016 Kiehl

1016 W Kiehl Ave · (501) 794-9994
Location

1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR 72120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 Kiehl · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~
Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR. This home is in a quite neighborhood that has a privacy fenced in back yard that includes a decent sized covered porch and a storage building. This home has hardwood flooring, ceramic title, dishwasher, flat surface stove, oven, and also a refrigerator. The laundry room is off of the one car garage. Conveniently located to Shopping centers, restaurants, Walmart, also North Little Rock and Jacksonville as well.
Good sized rooms with plenty of storage areas, pictures do not do justice for this peaceful home. Call (501)353-0789 to schedule your personal tour today.
Also you can check our website out at rockcityrentals.com here you can look at all of our other properties we have to offer right now and apply for the property your interested in. We frequently purchase homes and remodel them!
Online applications & online payments!

(RLNE5764228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1016 Kiehl have any available units?
1016 Kiehl has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1016 Kiehl have?
Some of 1016 Kiehl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Kiehl currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Kiehl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Kiehl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Kiehl is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Kiehl offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Kiehl does offer parking.
Does 1016 Kiehl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Kiehl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Kiehl have a pool?
No, 1016 Kiehl does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Kiehl have accessible units?
No, 1016 Kiehl does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Kiehl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Kiehl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Kiehl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Kiehl does not have units with air conditioning.

