Home
/
Rogers, AR
/
2411 W Gum ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2411 W Gum ST
2411 West Gum Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rogers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2411 West Gum Street, Rogers, AR 72758
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Hard to find affordable 3 bedroom duplex. Great central location with easy access to Walmart, Rogers Aquatic Center, ball parks, shopping, and employers.
Easiest way to schedule a showing is to go to homerootspm.com/rental
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2411 W Gum ST have any available units?
2411 W Gum ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rogers, AR
.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rogers Rent Report
.
Is 2411 W Gum ST currently offering any rent specials?
2411 W Gum ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 W Gum ST pet-friendly?
No, 2411 W Gum ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rogers
.
Does 2411 W Gum ST offer parking?
No, 2411 W Gum ST does not offer parking.
Does 2411 W Gum ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 W Gum ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 W Gum ST have a pool?
No, 2411 W Gum ST does not have a pool.
Does 2411 W Gum ST have accessible units?
No, 2411 W Gum ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 W Gum ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 W Gum ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 W Gum ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 W Gum ST does not have units with air conditioning.
