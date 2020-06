Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 bath in Sundowner Estates Prairie Grove, AR - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estate Community, this home features a spacious living room with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining. This home offers beautiful wood floors, brushed granite counter tops and plenty of storage!! This home will also feature a large wood deck with privacy fence! This beautiful home will not last!!!!! taking applications now!!!!



(RLNE3928529)