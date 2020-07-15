Amenities

OWNER FINANCE DIRECT LOAN NO CREDIT CHECK NOT FOR RENT - Owner Financing No Credit Check - NOT FOR RENT

2508 E Washington Ave North Little Rock, AR

THREE BEDROOM home of 1,316 sq ft for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. This house needs some work, but you will be the deeded owner. Special lower down payment and price. You will have to take a look for yourself at the work needed. Down payment $2900 , but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $29,500 and your payments will be about $300. a month. You will be the deeded owner. Based on Redfin's North Little Rock data, we estimate the home's value is $40,594. Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Blaine 512 975 9238



