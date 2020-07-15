All apartments in North Little Rock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

2508 E Washington Ave

2508 East Washington Avenue · (512) 975-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2508 East Washington Avenue, North Little Rock, AR 72114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 E Washington Ave · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1316 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OWNER FINANCE DIRECT LOAN NO CREDIT CHECK NOT FOR RENT - Owner Financing No Credit Check - NOT FOR RENT
2508 E Washington Ave North Little Rock, AR
THREE BEDROOM home of 1,316 sq ft for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. This house needs some work, but you will be the deeded owner. Special lower down payment and price. You will have to take a look for yourself at the work needed. Down payment $2900 , but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $29,500 and your payments will be about $300. a month. You will be the deeded owner. Based on Redfin's North Little Rock data, we estimate the home's value is $40,594. Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Blaine 512 975 9238

(RLNE3226850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 E Washington Ave have any available units?
2508 E Washington Ave has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 2508 E Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2508 E Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 E Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2508 E Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Little Rock.
Does 2508 E Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 2508 E Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2508 E Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 E Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 E Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 2508 E Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2508 E Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2508 E Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 E Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 E Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 E Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 E Washington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
