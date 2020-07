Amenities

Call Keith Montgomery @ 501-231-9503 - Property sits on Osage drive in the Indian Hills Subdivision of North Little Rock. Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and all built ins in the kitchen. Large living room and den with fireplace. Convenient to schools, shopping and amenities such as the Indian Hills Pool which is great this time of the year.Large fenced in back yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2416936)