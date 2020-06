Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool sauna

*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River Market!! DIRECTIONS: Take I-630 E Toward NLR, Take The Interstate 40 W Exit, Keep Right, Follow Signs For AR-107 N, Continue on AR-107 N/JFK, Turn Left Onto W I Ave! AVAILABLE NOW!!!