All apartments in North Little Rock
Find more places like 1615 West 44th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Little Rock, AR
/
1615 West 44th
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1615 West 44th

1615 West 44th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1615 West 44th Street, North Little Rock, AR 72118

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1615 West 44th - Large 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home siting on a large lot with a large fenced in back yard. This home sets on the top of a hill. We are currently doing a few updates to this home like in the bathrooms. The pictures will give you an ideal of what the home is going to look like. Hardwood and ceramic tiles flooring through out the home. Stainless steel dishwasher, you would be responsible of all the other appliances. Pictures do not do justice for this property. This home is going to be great for a growing family, convenience to a lot of amenities, and also in a quite neighborhood with really nice neighbors.
Call (501)353-0789 ext.2 for your tour today or apply at rockcityrentals.com

(RLNE5885500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 West 44th have any available units?
1615 West 44th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 1615 West 44th currently offering any rent specials?
1615 West 44th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 West 44th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 West 44th is pet friendly.
Does 1615 West 44th offer parking?
No, 1615 West 44th does not offer parking.
Does 1615 West 44th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 West 44th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 West 44th have a pool?
No, 1615 West 44th does not have a pool.
Does 1615 West 44th have accessible units?
No, 1615 West 44th does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 West 44th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 West 44th has units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 West 44th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 West 44th does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72113
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl
North Little Rock, AR 72117
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd
North Little Rock, AR 72116

Similar Pages

North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
North Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
North Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, ARShannon Hills, AR
Cabot, ARAustin, ARWard, ARBryant, ARBenton, AR
Hot Springs, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARBeebe, ARGreenbrier, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Argenta

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College