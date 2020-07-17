Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1615 West 44th - Large 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home siting on a large lot with a large fenced in back yard. This home sets on the top of a hill. We are currently doing a few updates to this home like in the bathrooms. The pictures will give you an ideal of what the home is going to look like. Hardwood and ceramic tiles flooring through out the home. Stainless steel dishwasher, you would be responsible of all the other appliances. Pictures do not do justice for this property. This home is going to be great for a growing family, convenience to a lot of amenities, and also in a quite neighborhood with really nice neighbors.

Call (501)353-0789 ext.2 for your tour today or apply at rockcityrentals.com



(RLNE5885500)