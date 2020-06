Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning extra storage accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking

Very large 4 bedroom 2 bath house with great front porch and extra storage in the back yard. Central heat and air installed upon executed lease.

New paint throughout.

New Bathroom fixtures with a handicapped shower in the master!

Lots of storage closets!



Call us today to schedule a showing! 501-580-6545

Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. Large yard with extra storage in the back.