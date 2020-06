Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story Maumelle home for rent! Renovated throughout with granite, fireplace, sprinkler system, fenced in backyard, garage and more! This picturesque home sits up high which provides privacy and gives great views of the neighborhood. A must see!