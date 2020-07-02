All apartments in Maumelle
The Villa at River Pointe Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Villa at River Pointe Drive

8000 River Pointe Dr · (501) 391-1893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 River Pointe Dr, Maumelle, AR 72113

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12A32 · Avail. Jul 31

$979

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12A14 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,074

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 11A24 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,074

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villa at River Pointe Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $99
Additional: No extra fees. Water, Sewer and Trash included in Rent Price.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150/ Pet
fee: $150/ Pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 50 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: First come free parking, covered parking additional charge.
Storage Details: Small storage space on patios
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villa at River Pointe Drive have any available units?
The Villa at River Pointe Drive has 3 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Villa at River Pointe Drive have?
Some of The Villa at River Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villa at River Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
The Villa at River Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villa at River Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villa at River Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does The Villa at River Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, The Villa at River Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does The Villa at River Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Villa at River Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villa at River Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, The Villa at River Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does The Villa at River Pointe Drive have accessible units?
Yes, The Villa at River Pointe Drive has accessible units.
Does The Villa at River Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villa at River Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does The Villa at River Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Villa at River Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.
