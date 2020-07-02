The Villa at River Pointe Drive

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $99
Additional: No extra fees. Water, Sewer and Trash included in Rent Price.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150/ Pet
fee: $150/ Pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 50 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: First come free parking, covered parking additional charge.
Storage Details: Small storage space on patios
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.