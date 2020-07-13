Highland Pointe of Maumelle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities business center car wash area carport coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Welcome home to Highland Pointe Apartments of Maumelle! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring nine foot ceilings, crown molding, fully-equipped kitchens, built-in computer desks, generous storage space, washer/dryer connections, and an open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include a garage or carport parking. Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing swimming pool and community grilling area with picnic tables. Our welcoming clubhouse features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, DVD library and complimentary gourmet coffee bar. For your convenience, we also offer off-street parking and a car care center for all of your vehicle needs. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Highland Pointe Apartments of Maumelle!