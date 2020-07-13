All apartments in Maumelle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Highland Pointe of Maumelle

Open Now until 5:30pm
100 Commercial Park Ct · (501) 232-6427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR 72113

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$838

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 · Avail. Sep 8

$877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 27 · Avail. Aug 26

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 87 · Avail. Aug 29

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 88 · Avail. Jul 22

$896

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,012

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 96 · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Pointe of Maumelle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome home to Highland Pointe Apartments of Maumelle! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring nine foot ceilings, crown molding, fully-equipped kitchens, built-in computer desks, generous storage space, washer/dryer connections, and an open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include a garage or carport parking. Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing swimming pool and community grilling area with picnic tables. Our welcoming clubhouse features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, DVD library and complimentary gourmet coffee bar. For your convenience, we also offer off-street parking and a car care center for all of your vehicle needs. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Highland Pointe Apartments of Maumelle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month, Detached garage: $65/month. Other, assigned. Surface, Carport ($25) and Garages ($65) available. Please call for details.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Pointe of Maumelle have any available units?
Highland Pointe of Maumelle has 14 units available starting at $838 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highland Pointe of Maumelle have?
Some of Highland Pointe of Maumelle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Pointe of Maumelle currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Pointe of Maumelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Pointe of Maumelle pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Pointe of Maumelle is pet friendly.
Does Highland Pointe of Maumelle offer parking?
Yes, Highland Pointe of Maumelle offers parking.
Does Highland Pointe of Maumelle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Pointe of Maumelle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Pointe of Maumelle have a pool?
Yes, Highland Pointe of Maumelle has a pool.
Does Highland Pointe of Maumelle have accessible units?
No, Highland Pointe of Maumelle does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Pointe of Maumelle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Pointe of Maumelle has units with dishwashers.
Does Highland Pointe of Maumelle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highland Pointe of Maumelle has units with air conditioning.
