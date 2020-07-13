Highland Pointe of Maumelle

Amenities
Welcome home to Highland Pointe Apartments of Maumelle! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring nine foot ceilings, crown molding, fully-equipped kitchens, built-in computer desks, generous storage space, washer/dryer connections, and an open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include a garage or carport parking. Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing swimming pool and community grilling area with picnic tables. Our welcoming clubhouse features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, DVD library and complimentary gourmet coffee bar. For your convenience, we also offer off-street parking and a car care center for all of your vehicle needs. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Highland Pointe Apartments of Maumelle!