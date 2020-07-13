/
pet friendly apartments
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$798
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
422 barbet
422 Barbet Dr, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Brand new construction- 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex just minutes from evertything. Open living & kitchen with great lighting, granite counters through out, stainless steel appliances, gas range/cooktop, led lighting, wood tile look, carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
816 Michael St
816 Michael Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1241 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath close to Centerton Schools - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood. 2 car attached garage and wood privacy fenced back yard. Living room features gas log fireplace and vaulted ceiling.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
245 Copper Oaks Drive
245 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
612 Wanda ST
612 Wanda Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1195 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Centerton. 2 car garage and chain link fenced back yard. Small pet considered with possible increase in rent with Sec. deposit increase.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Centerpoint
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house. It is 1149 sqft with a corner gas fire place in the living that makes the home so inviting.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
818 Oakwood Lane
818 Oakwood Ct, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
275 Copper Oaks Drive
275 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Nice Duplex in Copper Oaks S/D.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
240 Sage ST
240 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1250 sqft
Nice Duplex located in Centerton this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex 2 car garage with large yard and is pet friendly. Duplex is near Walmart Neighborhood Market , restaurants. Bentonville Schools. Pets require an additional deposit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Centerpoint
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
141 Fox Glove ST
141 Foxglove St, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1255 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex with All appliances to convey. Vinyl flooring & carpet through out. Fenced yard for privacy and pets negotiable with additional deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1600 Eveningshade Lane
1600 Eveningshade Lane, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home featuring granite counter-tops, upgraded wood flooring throughout, a vaulted ceiling with an open kitchen and living space perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
281 Graystone CIR
281 Graystone Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Nice Duplex in Bentonville School District. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage. All appliances are included. Pets are negotiable.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
874 Oakwood Lane
874 Oakwood Lane, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1449 sqft
874 Oakwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Great Location - Great Duplex available April 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4103 SW Broadstone Ave 1
4103 Southwest Broadstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/04/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 316544 Beautiful subdivision in Bentonville is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2406 SW Juniper
2406 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1412 sqft
2406 SW Juniper Available 08/14/20 ***2406 SW Juniper - Great home in Bentonville. 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman style home. large covered front porch, master bedroom/bath & half bath on main level and 2 bedrooms with full bath on second.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1805 SW Ashbury ST
1805 Southwest Ashbury Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1772 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with a fully fenced backyard! Large kitchen complete with pantry and eat in dining. Split floor plan with large master and laundry. Backyard has covered deck/patio. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1809 SW Stonegrove RD
1809 Southwest Stonegrove Road, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1385 sqft
Lease $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 Wonderful townhome in Bentonville! Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinets, eat-in area, dinning room and pantry. Features large closets and whirlpool tub.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3102 SW Amberwood Ave - 2
3102 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk Farms Estates
3106 SW Amberwood Ave #2
3106 Amberwood Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4207 SW Limestone Ave
4207 Southwest Limestone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1858 sqft
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from Walmart Home Office and everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home has several amenities including ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms, a walk in closet and jacuzzi tub in
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2903 SW Tunica Ave
2903 Southwest Tunica Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2060 sqft
Great Rental Opportunity in SW Bentonville close to everything.
