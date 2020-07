Amenities

Great location, close to schools, Walmart home office and downtown. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All the bedrooms have large closets including a walk-in closet in the master. Granite counters and laminate hardwood floors flow throughout the home and opens up to a large kitchen with Stainless Steele energy star appliances and a eat in kitchen. Large patio and large a privacy fenced backyard finish off this great home. Schedule a showing today!