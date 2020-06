Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This Newly remodeled Upscale unit located in the heart of downtown Bentonville near the square is a

definite must See!! This unit features Stainless Steel appliances as well as a gas cook top with designer

grade cabinets with easy close assist hinges throughout. Large very functional rooms with lots of closet

space! LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED