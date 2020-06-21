7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent.



Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment. 479-276-2150 , Full size appliances, Ceiling fans, 1,000 sq. feet, great closet space, All electric, wonderful maintenance and management staff. 1 year lease available $795 month $400 Security Deposit $200 Pet Deposit (per pet) $30 Pet Fee per month (per pet).



Pictures may not depict the exact nature of the apartments finishings. Flooring and paint may vary.

Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. Nestled just off of Regional Airport Blvd., this is a great place to call home. Management is just a call/text away with QUICK response times.