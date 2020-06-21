All apartments in Bentonville
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13

7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane · (479) 276-2150
Location

7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent.

Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment. 479-276-2150 , Full size appliances, Ceiling fans, 1,000 sq. feet, great closet space, All electric, wonderful maintenance and management staff. 1 year lease available $795 month $400 Security Deposit $200 Pet Deposit (per pet) $30 Pet Fee per month (per pet).

Pictures may not depict the exact nature of the apartments finishings. Flooring and paint may vary.
Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. Nestled just off of Regional Airport Blvd., this is a great place to call home. Management is just a call/text away with QUICK response times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 have any available units?
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 have?
Some of 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 is pet friendly.
Does 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 does offer parking.
Does 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 have a pool?
No, 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 does not have a pool.
Does 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 have accessible units?
No, 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13 has units with dishwashers.
