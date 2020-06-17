Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages. Modern interior design with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and LVT flooring throughout.



One- and two-bedroom units available in a prime location. Easily walk to Skylight Cinemas, Pedaler’s Pub, Bikerack Brewing Company, Trash Creamery, Joyhouse Coffee, Heroes Coffee, Crepes Paulette, and Thaden School. Mountain Bike enthusiasts can access the Slaughter Pen and Coler trails via the Bentonville bike trail system. Walk, bike, or drive to local museums like Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, The Momentary, and Amazeum.



Built in 2020 by local developer, Jake Newell.