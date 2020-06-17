All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 612 SW B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
612 SW B
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:34 PM

612 SW B

612 Southwest B Street · (501) 230-5290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
Downtown Bentonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages. Modern interior design with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and LVT flooring throughout.

One- and two-bedroom units available in a prime location. Easily walk to Skylight Cinemas, Pedaler’s Pub, Bikerack Brewing Company, Trash Creamery, Joyhouse Coffee, Heroes Coffee, Crepes Paulette, and Thaden School. Mountain Bike enthusiasts can access the Slaughter Pen and Coler trails via the Bentonville bike trail system. Walk, bike, or drive to local museums like Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, The Momentary, and Amazeum.

Built in 2020 by local developer, Jake Newell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 SW B have any available units?
612 SW B has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 SW B have?
Some of 612 SW B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 SW B currently offering any rent specials?
612 SW B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 SW B pet-friendly?
No, 612 SW B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 612 SW B offer parking?
Yes, 612 SW B does offer parking.
Does 612 SW B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 SW B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 SW B have a pool?
No, 612 SW B does not have a pool.
Does 612 SW B have accessible units?
No, 612 SW B does not have accessible units.
Does 612 SW B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 SW B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 612 SW B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity