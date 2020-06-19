All apartments in Bentonville
502 Tourmaline

502 SE Tourmaline Mews · (479) 372-7154
Location

502 SE Tourmaline Mews, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2148 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

Located downtown in the Bentonville Market District this NEWLY BUILT urban loft is the top pick for art enthusiasts, mountain bikers, or travelers looking to dive into all things in the heart-of-Bentonville. Just BLOCKS from local restaurants, a 5 minute walk to Bentonville's 8th St. Market, and 10 min walk to DOWNTOWN SQUARE. Our loft is across the street from Crystal Bridges Art Museum's latest development project, The Momentary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Tourmaline have any available units?
502 Tourmaline has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Tourmaline have?
Some of 502 Tourmaline's amenities include all utils included, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Tourmaline currently offering any rent specials?
502 Tourmaline isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Tourmaline pet-friendly?
No, 502 Tourmaline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 502 Tourmaline offer parking?
Yes, 502 Tourmaline does offer parking.
Does 502 Tourmaline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Tourmaline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Tourmaline have a pool?
No, 502 Tourmaline does not have a pool.
Does 502 Tourmaline have accessible units?
No, 502 Tourmaline does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Tourmaline have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Tourmaline does not have units with dishwashers.
