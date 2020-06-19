502 Tourmaline

Amenities

all utils included parking fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!



Located downtown in the Bentonville Market District this NEWLY BUILT urban loft is the top pick for art enthusiasts, mountain bikers, or travelers looking to dive into all things in the heart-of-Bentonville. Just BLOCKS from local restaurants, a 5 minute walk to Bentonville's 8th St. Market, and 10 min walk to DOWNTOWN SQUARE. Our loft is across the street from Crystal Bridges Art Museum's latest development project, The Momentary!