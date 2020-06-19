All apartments in Bentonville
406 A ST

406 Northwest a Street · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
**This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!**

Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this 3-BR place blends the comforts of home with the clean simplicity of a vacation rental. Recently renovated, this farmhouse style home has a fresh & modern look with new flooring & appliances plus updated bathrooms & kitchen. Snuggle up in the living room by the fireplace or enjoy the front / back porches! Perfect for larger groups that want to be in the heart of Bentonville!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

