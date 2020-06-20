All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 3801 SW Capstone AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
3801 SW Capstone AVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

3801 SW Capstone AVE

3801 Southwest Capstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3801 Southwest Capstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unique 4 bed 3 bath craftsman style home sits on a spacious corner lot in a desirable neighborhood. Just minutes from everything that Downtown Bentonville has to offer with all the amenities you could ask for. LAWNCARE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 SW Capstone AVE have any available units?
3801 SW Capstone AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 SW Capstone AVE have?
Some of 3801 SW Capstone AVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 SW Capstone AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3801 SW Capstone AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 SW Capstone AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3801 SW Capstone AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 3801 SW Capstone AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3801 SW Capstone AVE does offer parking.
Does 3801 SW Capstone AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 SW Capstone AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 SW Capstone AVE have a pool?
No, 3801 SW Capstone AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3801 SW Capstone AVE have accessible units?
No, 3801 SW Capstone AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 SW Capstone AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 SW Capstone AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln
Bentonville, AR 72712
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University