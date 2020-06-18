3500 SW Picasso Blvd

Amenities

Like New 3BR/2BA Close to Schools - Convenient location! Close to Walmart HQ, Elm Tree Schools. 3BR/2BA Open Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and includes the fridge and a large walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to a Island overlooking the large living space, breakfast area, and built-in computer nook. The home has a large master bedroom & a spacious MB with Tile Shower, dbl sinks and whirlpool tub. Home also includes the Washer/Dryer. Energy Efficient Low-E Windows, air infiltration caulking during framing stage, R13 insulation in exterior walls and R38 cellulose in attic. Schedule an appt today!



(RLNE4197570)