Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

3500 SW Picasso Blvd

3500 Southwest Picasso Boulevard · (479) 888-2541 ext. 236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3500 SW Picasso Blvd · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Like New 3BR/2BA Close to Schools - Convenient location! Close to Walmart HQ, Elm Tree Schools. 3BR/2BA Open Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and includes the fridge and a large walk in pantry. Kitchen opens to a Island overlooking the large living space, breakfast area, and built-in computer nook. The home has a large master bedroom & a spacious MB with Tile Shower, dbl sinks and whirlpool tub. Home also includes the Washer/Dryer. Energy Efficient Low-E Windows, air infiltration caulking during framing stage, R13 insulation in exterior walls and R38 cellulose in attic. Schedule an appt today!

(RLNE4197570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 SW Picasso Blvd have any available units?
3500 SW Picasso Blvd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 SW Picasso Blvd have?
Some of 3500 SW Picasso Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 SW Picasso Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3500 SW Picasso Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 SW Picasso Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3500 SW Picasso Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 3500 SW Picasso Blvd offer parking?
No, 3500 SW Picasso Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3500 SW Picasso Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 SW Picasso Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 SW Picasso Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3500 SW Picasso Blvd has a pool.
Does 3500 SW Picasso Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3500 SW Picasso Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 SW Picasso Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 SW Picasso Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
