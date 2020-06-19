All apartments in Bentonville
Bentonville, AR
321 C ST
321 C ST

321 Southwest C Street · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Southwest C Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

Just 4 blocks from the downtown Bentonville square, this home is the perfect blend of whimsical + stylish w/ a bright color pallet that doesn't take itself too seriously. In the 4 bedrooms, luxury linens are met with unique bedding, while bold local art lines the walls. With enough space for 13 guests (!), the home is a cozy getaway w/in walking distance of Bentonville's most notable attractions. Enjoy 2 indoor living rooms + an outdoor living space w/ a gazebo & outdoor shower (hello MTB fans!).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 C ST have any available units?
321 C ST has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
Is 321 C ST currently offering any rent specials?
321 C ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 C ST pet-friendly?
No, 321 C ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 321 C ST offer parking?
No, 321 C ST does not offer parking.
Does 321 C ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 C ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 C ST have a pool?
No, 321 C ST does not have a pool.
Does 321 C ST have accessible units?
No, 321 C ST does not have accessible units.
Does 321 C ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 C ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 C ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 C ST does not have units with air conditioning.
