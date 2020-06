Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer construction duplexes in great location with lawn care included! Comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Wood Look Vinyl Plank flooring through out, 2" faux wood blinds, Granite counter tops, open floor plan and more. Pet friendly with up to 2 pets under 50 pounds with an additional deposit.