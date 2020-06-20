All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 2406 SW Juniper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
2406 SW Juniper
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2406 SW Juniper

2406 Southwest Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2406 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2406 SW Juniper Available 08/14/20 ***2406 SW Juniper - Great home in Bentonville. 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman style home. large covered front porch, master bedroom/bath & half bath on main level and 2 bedrooms with full bath on second. Laundry hookups on both levels. home include hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, crown molding and walk in closets. Rear entry garage. Private side patio and landscaped yard. Lawn care and landscaping included.

For more Rentals please visit LeaseNWA.com

(RLNE2408069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 SW Juniper have any available units?
2406 SW Juniper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 SW Juniper have?
Some of 2406 SW Juniper's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 SW Juniper currently offering any rent specials?
2406 SW Juniper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 SW Juniper pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 SW Juniper is pet friendly.
Does 2406 SW Juniper offer parking?
Yes, 2406 SW Juniper offers parking.
Does 2406 SW Juniper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 SW Juniper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 SW Juniper have a pool?
No, 2406 SW Juniper does not have a pool.
Does 2406 SW Juniper have accessible units?
No, 2406 SW Juniper does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 SW Juniper have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 SW Juniper does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCarthage, MO
Centerton, ARJohnson, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University