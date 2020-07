Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous home in the Windwood Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Huge Master with walk in closets and shower. Jacuzzi Tub. Fireplace in living area. Washer and Dryer for tenant use. Enjoy the peaceful setting off the back deck overlooking an open field.