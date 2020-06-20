All apartments in Bentonville
1809 SW Stonegrove RD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1809 SW Stonegrove RD

1809 Southwest Stonegrove Road · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Southwest Stonegrove Road, Bentonville, AR 72712

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Lease $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 Wonderful townhome in Bentonville! Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinets, eat-in area, dinning room and pantry. Features large closets and whirlpool tub. The back porch has been enclosed and is a quiet, bug-free zone for relaxing. The neighborhood has amazing amenities, including pool and exercise room. POA does all yard maintenance. All applicants 18 and over, $35.00 credit/criminal fee. Pets negotiable with $500.00 Pet refundable Pet deposit and $50.00 per month pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 SW Stonegrove RD have any available units?
1809 SW Stonegrove RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 SW Stonegrove RD have?
Some of 1809 SW Stonegrove RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 SW Stonegrove RD currently offering any rent specials?
1809 SW Stonegrove RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 SW Stonegrove RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 SW Stonegrove RD is pet friendly.
Does 1809 SW Stonegrove RD offer parking?
No, 1809 SW Stonegrove RD does not offer parking.
Does 1809 SW Stonegrove RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 SW Stonegrove RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 SW Stonegrove RD have a pool?
Yes, 1809 SW Stonegrove RD has a pool.
Does 1809 SW Stonegrove RD have accessible units?
No, 1809 SW Stonegrove RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 SW Stonegrove RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 SW Stonegrove RD has units with dishwashers.
