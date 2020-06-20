1809 SW Stonegrove RD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Lease $1100.00 Deposit $1100.00 Wonderful townhome in Bentonville! Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Nice kitchen with tons of cabinets, eat-in area, dinning room and pantry. Features large closets and whirlpool tub. The back porch has been enclosed and is a quiet, bug-free zone for relaxing. The neighborhood has amazing amenities, including pool and exercise room. POA does all yard maintenance. All applicants 18 and over, $35.00 credit/criminal fee. Pets negotiable with $500.00 Pet refundable Pet deposit and $50.00 per month pet rent