1301 Quail Run CIR

Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave

One of a kind custom home nestled on a nice corner lot. Located one mile from Coler Creek Park bike trail or 1.2 miles to Slaughter Pen trail head. If your a mountain bike enthusiast you'll appreciate the proximity of this home to the trails. The interior has been completely transformed. Custom Ikea kitchen, beautiful shiplap fireplace, unique master bath, cool stair case and loft. Also includes a 12x16 shop to store those awesome bikes. This should be your place! Apply today at www.metrorentsnwa.com