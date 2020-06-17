1202 SW Willow Bend AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Here's your chance to live in Eden's Brooke subdivision! Great home in an amazing location. Plenty of space for your next gathering. Open floor plan with a formal dining room that can be used in a variety of ways. Large, flat backyard is ready for friends, family, and fun. This is one level living at its best! Bentonville Community Center, grocery store, trails, playground, swimming pools, tennis court and soccer fields- all within 1 mile of this home. Plus Walmart Home Office is only 8 minutes away.