Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:34 AM

1202 SW Willow Bend AVE

1202 Southwest Willow Bend Avenue · (479) 696-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1202 Southwest Willow Bend Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1866 sqft

Amenities

Here's your chance to live in Eden's Brooke subdivision! Great home in an amazing location. Plenty of space for your next gathering. Open floor plan with a formal dining room that can be used in a variety of ways. Large, flat backyard is ready for friends, family, and fun. This is one level living at its best! Bentonville Community Center, grocery store, trails, playground, swimming pools, tennis court and soccer fields- all within 1 mile of this home. Plus Walmart Home Office is only 8 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE have any available units?
1202 SW Willow Bend AVE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE have?
Some of 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1202 SW Willow Bend AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE offer parking?
No, 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE has a pool.
Does 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE have accessible units?
No, 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 SW Willow Bend AVE has units with dishwashers.
