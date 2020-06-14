Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Benton, AR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Benton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Benton
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
$
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Woodland Edge
27 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
13498 Alexis Drive
13498 Alexis Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHANNON HILLS* Lovely Home Just Off Vimy Ridge Road!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features All Appliances, A Breakfast Bar, And A Gas Fireplace. The Home Also Has Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans Throughout, And A Walk In Shower.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
220 Gamble Road
220 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
412 Chenal Woods Drive
412 Chenal Woods Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1418 sqft
Enjoy the ease of condo living! Upscale 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with warm wood flooring, gas log fireplace, granite and stainless in kitchen. Large balcony off living area .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Benton, AR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Benton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

