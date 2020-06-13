18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Benton, AR

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Benton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
405 Ridgewood Dr
405 Ridgewood, Benton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1691 sqft
Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website http://www.rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, video walk thru, and to apply online. Large 4br 2ba with over 1650sq ft.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
5 Hiland Pl A
5 Hiland Place, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
110 Border Circle
110 Border Circle, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
104 King Rd
104 King Road, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Petaluma Heritage Cottage - Coming soon! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
23 Hiland Cir
23 Hiland Pl, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Results within 5 miles of Benton

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20014 Undersprings Dr.
20014 Undersprings Dr, Pulaski County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1643 sqft
Wonderful private home in a gated community with 5 acres of wooded area!! - This marvelous 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located behind a community gate with a 5 acre yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,195
2000 sqft
A California Love Story - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.
Results within 10 miles of Benton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Woodland Edge
29 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
220 Gamble Road
220 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6048 Orange Valley Cove
6048 Orange Valley Cv, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1143 sqft
6048 Orange Valley Cove Available 07/26/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - Available to view in person on July 26th! You don't want to miss out on this cute three bedroom, two bath home in Alexander! This home has a functional floor

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
14 Point West Cove
14 Point West Cove, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
14 West Point Cove. LR - 3 Bed 2 Bath home that sites on 7,797 sq ft This is going to be a beautiful home for your family once we are are doing fully remodeling it.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
2221 Maple Ridge Road
2221 Maple Ridge Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Available mid - September, this lovely 3 bedroom home has a two-car garage and a fenced back yard with deck and a storage shed. There are carpets, window coverings and ceiling fans throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Benton, AR

Finding an apartment in Benton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

