apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
14 Apartments for rent in Benton, AR with pool
1 Unit Available
3885 Glendale Drive
3885 Glendale Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1 sqft
*BENTON* Nice Home Located In Coldwater Creek Neighborhood!! This spacious 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Gas Fireplace, Granite Counters in the Kitchen, Large Closet Space and Separate Shower/Jetted Tub in the Master Suite! Home has a Large Deck
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
697 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Benton
1 Unit Available
4317 Stillman Loop
4317 Stillman Loop, Bryant, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1 sqft
*BRYANT*Nice Home In The Springhill Manor Subdivision! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features A Huge Driveway And Open Front Porch.
Results within 5 miles of Benton
1 Unit Available
102 S Fir Street
102 South Fir Street, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1 sqft
*BRYANT*CUTE HOME LOCATED IN THE MORDEN NEIGHBORHOOD! This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Home Features A Large Kitchen, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, And Disposal!! Large Area Next To The Bathroom Features Washer/Dryer Hookups! Large Carport With
Results within 10 miles of Benton
27 Units Available
Woodland Edge
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,239
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
13 Units Available
Rock Creek
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$869
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$893
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,003
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
22 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$897
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,022
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
1 Unit Available
576 Atkins Road
576 Atkins Road, Avilla, AR
3 Bedrooms
$970
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER*LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY PLACE SUBDIVISION! Nice Modular Home Located In A Country Setting With A Fully Fenced In Yard!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Includes A Washer, Dryer, Stove, And Dishwasher! Tenant Must Provide Quarterly Pest Control.
1 Unit Available
Gibraltar Heights
1818 Mesquite Circle
1818 Mesquite Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Large Split Level Home In West Little Rock!! This 3 Bed And 1.
1 Unit Available
Westwood Pecan Lake
4717 Timberland Drive
4717 Timberland Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*LOVELY HOME IN THE TALL TIMBER WEST SUBDIVISION! This Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Home Features A Large Living Room In The Front Area, And A Spacious Den With A Wood Burning Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.
