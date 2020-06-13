Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Benton, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
110 Border Circle
110 Border Circle, Benton, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.

1 of 46

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Benton

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
143 Silver Springs
143 Silver Springs Drive, Saline County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3353 sqft
Come check out this home that has all the bells and whistles. Home could be a 4 bed 3 bath or even a 6 bed 3 bath home.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Benton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
$
Rock Creek
20 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$814
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Woodland Edge
29 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
11023 Charlotte Drive
11023 Charlotte Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1192 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home located in Shannon Hills! The main living area has laminate flooring, and the bedrooms have tile flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Otter Creek Crystal
1 Unit Available
31 Westfield Court
31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Westwood Pecan Lake
1 Unit Available
4717 Timberland Drive
4717 Timberland Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1452 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* LOVELY HOME IN THE TALL TIMBER WEST SUBDIVISION! This Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Home Features A Large Living Room In The Front Area, And A Spacious Den With A Wood Burning Fireplace.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
30 Chenal Village Circle
30 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1890 sqft
Chenal Village is a fun-filled community located in West Little Rock near Rahling Road and The Promenade at Chenal. Homes are only minutes away from shopping and dining access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
2221 Maple Ridge Road
2221 Maple Ridge Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Available mid - September, this lovely 3 bedroom home has a two-car garage and a fenced back yard with deck and a storage shed. There are carpets, window coverings and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
412 Chenal Woods Drive
412 Chenal Woods Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1418 sqft
Enjoy the ease of condo living! Upscale 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with warm wood flooring, gas log fireplace, granite and stainless in kitchen. Large balcony off living area .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Benton, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Benton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

