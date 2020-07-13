All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

The Pointe Brodie Creek

3400 S Bowman Rd · (501) 299-2180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211
Woodland Edge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2008 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1913 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1415 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 · Avail. now

$1,941

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,972

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe Brodie Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
wine room
accessible
garage
parking
carport
coffee bar
community garden
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Here is resort-style living at its best. It's probably why we were voted "Best Apartment Complex in Arkansas" the last three years in a row! Nestled among the serene outdoors, The Pointe Brodie Creek offers unrivaled luxury apartments in West Little Rock. Our community features an array of amenities to fit your needs: 82-seat movie theater, resort-style pool with cabanas, poker lounge with wine tasting cellar, 24/7 fitness center, late night concierge, & and much more. Apartment features include stunning custom cabinetry and granite counter tops, decorative tile and crown molding, modern fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Are you ready to find your home here?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Convenient utility package
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: 0-35lbs $300; 35-50lbs $500
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: One-time $40 DNA fee for dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer complimentary surface lot parking. Covered parking spaces are available for $45 per month. Garages are $100 per month. Please call the office for our parking policy. Other. We offer complimentary surface lot parking. Covered parking spaces are available for $45 per month. Garages are $100 per month. Please call the office for our parking policy. Covered lot, assigned: $45/month. We offer complimentary surface lot parking. Covered parking spaces are available for $45 per month. Garages are $100 per month. Please call the office for our parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe Brodie Creek have any available units?
The Pointe Brodie Creek has 26 units available starting at $1,252 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pointe Brodie Creek have?
Some of The Pointe Brodie Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe Brodie Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe Brodie Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe Brodie Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe Brodie Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe Brodie Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe Brodie Creek offers parking.
Does The Pointe Brodie Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pointe Brodie Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe Brodie Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe Brodie Creek has a pool.
Does The Pointe Brodie Creek have accessible units?
Yes, The Pointe Brodie Creek has accessible units.
Does The Pointe Brodie Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pointe Brodie Creek has units with dishwashers.
