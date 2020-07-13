The Pointe Brodie Creek

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Convenient utility package
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: 0-35lbs $300; 35-50lbs $500
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: One-time $40 DNA fee for dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer complimentary surface lot parking. Covered parking spaces are available for $45 per month. Garages are $100 per month. Please call the office for our parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.