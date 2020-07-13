The Pointe Brodie Creek

Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer complimentary surface lot parking. Covered parking spaces are available for $45 per month. Garages are $100 per month. Please call the office for our parking policy. Other. We offer complimentary surface lot parking. Covered parking spaces are available for $45 per month. Garages are $100 per month. Please call the office for our parking policy. Covered lot, assigned: $45/month. We offer complimentary surface lot parking. Covered parking spaces are available for $45 per month. Garages are $100 per month. Please call the office for our parking policy.