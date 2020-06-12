/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Benton, AR
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.
1 Unit Available
405 Ridgewood Dr.
405 Ridgewood, Benton, AR
405 Ridgewood Dr., Benton AR 72015 - Large 4br 2ba with privacy fenced back yard just off Gattin Rd - Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website http://www.rpmcentralar.
1 Unit Available
110 Border Circle
110 Border Circle, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Benton. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a den.
1 Unit Available
5 Hiland Pl A
5 Hiland Place, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 Unit Available
5510 Village Trace
5510 Village Trce, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
*VILLAGE AT HURRICANE LAKE* BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON CUL DE SAC!!! Open Floor Plan With Formal Dining Room. Large Master Suite With Separate Shower, Jetted Tub, and Huge Walk In Closet. 3rd Bedroom Upstairs.
1 Unit Available
2408 Pleasant Forest
2408 Pleasant Forest Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1533 sqft
3 beds/2 baths; newer construction; quiet neighborhood; Security Deposit $1,250.00; off of Benton Parkway; the previous tenant left a refrigerator if you want to use it; if not, then we can have it removed.
1 Unit Available
227 Madrid Drive
227 Madrid Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1689 sqft
*BENTON* Lovely Home In Madison Village! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Privacy Fenced In Backyard, Cozy Fireplace, And Crown Molding! The Master Bathroom Has Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Tub, And Walk In Closets! Tray Ceilings In
1 Unit Available
1111 Edgehill
1111 Edgehill Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 Edgehill in Benton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
104 King Rd
104 King Road, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Petaluma Heritage Cottage - Coming soon! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.
1 Unit Available
301 West Pine Street
301 West Pine Street, Benton, AR
Fully updated 4 bed, 2 bath house in Benton School District. Fenced in back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Benton
1 Unit Available
3417 Andrew Dr
3417 Andrew Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in .
Results within 5 miles of Benton
1 Unit Available
20014 Undersprings Dr.
20014 Undersprings Dr, Pulaski County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1643 sqft
Wonderful private home in a gated community with 5 acres of wooded area!! - This marvelous 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located behind a community gate with a 5 acre yard.
1 Unit Available
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
A California Love Story - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.
1 Unit Available
3428 Garden Club
3428 Garden Club Dr, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Cute house, convenient location, granite counters, split floor plan. Available now.
1 Unit Available
3509 Meadowlake Drive
3509 Meadowlake Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
*BRYANT* Located in Meadows Neighborhood! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Two Car Garage, Open Kitchen And Living Space With A Gas Fireplace, And A Fully Fenced In Backyard!
1 Unit Available
143 Silver Springs
143 Silver Springs Drive, Saline County, AR
Come check out this home that has all the bells and whistles. Home could be a 4 bed 3 bath or even a 6 bed 3 bath home.
1 Unit Available
8136 State Highway 190 North
8136 Friendship Road, Saline County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8136 State Highway 190 North in Saline County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Benton
20 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$892
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
31 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
9 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
