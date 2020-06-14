Apartment List
/
AL
/
wetumpka
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Wetumpka, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wetumpka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
903 Jackson Trace Rd
903 Jackson Trace Road, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1440 sqft
Commercial/Residential Property For Lease - Completely UPDATED Commercial or Residential property for lease. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located just off Hwy 231 in Wetumpka.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7716 Us Highway 231
7716 US Route 231, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1736 sqft
This home is situated in the heart of Wetumpka hidden down a private driveway. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is very private and sits with only one other house in the middle of 15 wooded acres.
Results within 1 mile of Wetumpka

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
631 Wescott Dr
631 Westcott Drive, Blue Ridge, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2638 sqft
Large secluded 4 bedroom - Large, secluded 4 bedroom/2 bath house in Blue Ridge Estates. If you enjoy nature, you will love this property. Large secluded lot with lots of gorgeous trees. Large den/family room with built in bookcases, fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Wetumpka

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Delmar Drive
4243 Delmar Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1707 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, and a combination kitchen and dining area that is quite large, and a sunroom.

1 of 1

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1375 sqft
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive Available 01/01/20 Cozy Corner Lot - 3 bedroom - Come see this precious home, nestled in a spacious lot at the corner of Sweetwood and Hidden Meadow.
Results within 10 miles of Wetumpka
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$822
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$660
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
990 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Terrace in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
3 Units Available
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$579
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
973 Parkwood Court
973 Parkwood Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1827 sqft
973 Parkwood Court Available 07/30/20 973 Parkwood Court - Welcome home to 973 Parkwood Court!! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts 1,827 Sq ft, a huge kitchen and attached dining room, and a fenced in back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle
4356 Hillside Oaks Drive, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Home for Rent in Hillside Oaks! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
216 Bellehurst Drive
216 Bellehurst Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1946 sqft
Bellehurst Estates - 216 Bellehurst Drive - Great midtown location - this freshly painted 3 BR and 2 BA home features hardwood flooring in the front living room and bedrooms and new laminate flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room and large

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2662 E 3rd Street
2662 E 3rd St, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
** 2 bed, 1 bath ** Apartment for Rent! - Nice hardwood floors in this 2 bedroom apartment set it off! New paint and a fully equipped kitchen make this place irresistible! A nice fireplace and ceiling fans are a huge plus, as well as the

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
1310 Woodward Avenue
1310 Woodward Avenue, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2462 sqft
- Don't miss this Amazing Completely renovated home in Cloverdale! When you walk in through the front door you will be amazed at the detail work in this home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
227 Easthaven Road
227 Easthaven Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1308 sqft
227 East Haven Road - Welcome Home to 227 Easthaven Road! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect place to rest your head! The kitchen has granite counter tops with tile backsplash, stove/oven, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, and tile

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
6709 Woodglen Court
6709 Woodglen Court, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1922 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Montgomery, located in a quiet cul-de-sac! It has hardwood floors in the common areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a huge great room with soaring ceilings, and

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
112 Spears Crossing
112 Spears Xing, Elmore County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1728 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Millbrook! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
417 Ridgewood Lane
417 Ridgewood Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1404 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
2609 Burkelaun Drive
2609 Burkelaun Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
2118 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
33 Arden Road
33 Arden Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1593 sqft
Gorgeous home at 33 Arden Road! You will love this house and the neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and has been freshly painted on the interior and the exterior! There is beautiful hardwood floors all thoughout the property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3776 Marie Cook Drive
3776 Marie Cook Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1618 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home is very nicely remodeled and ready for rent.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
7130 Wyngrove Dr.
7130 Wyngrove Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3300 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home is set on a beautiful lot with double balconies overlooking the water of Wynlakes. A walkout upper balcony and lower level porch is perfect for entertaining and everyday living.

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
1 Unit Available
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
1117 Karen Road
1117 Karen Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1308 sqft
RENT THIS GREAT HOME IN A WONDERFUL NEIGHBORHOOD FOR $825 PER MONTH! This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently painted throughout. Enjoy the refinished hardwood and parquet floors and new linoleum floor in the kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wetumpka, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wetumpka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Wetumpka 2 BedroomsWetumpka 3 BedroomsWetumpka Apartments with Balcony
Wetumpka Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWetumpka Apartments with ParkingWetumpka Apartments with Pool
Wetumpka Dog Friendly ApartmentsWetumpka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALAuburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, ALMillbrook, AL
Calera, ALTroy, ALChildersburg, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryAuburn University
Faulkner University