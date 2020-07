Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill elevator garage parking coffee bar internet access trash valet valet service yoga

Elevated Living. Elevated Life.

New Apartments in Vestavia Hills, Alabama



Enjoy the perfect blend of elevated living and Southern hospitality. Vestavia Reserve offers the best of Vestavia Hills’ style, beauty and surroundings. Our fully appointed apartments and unique community features are impressive. The best part is, you’ll be steps away from the unparalleled Vestavia Hills shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation.



Our community is located off I-459, giving you convenient access to downtown Birmingham in less than 20 minutes and Vestavia Reserve is in the award winning Vestavia Hills School District. We are walking distance to Patchwork Farms Shopping Center where you can enjoy shopping, dining, and more. Minutes from Grandview Medical Center, and a quick walk to Lifetime Fitness and Publix via the connecting nature trail. Want to enjoy these beautiful apartments in Vestavia Hills? Check online to see what’s available today.