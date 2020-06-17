All apartments in Vestavia Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3328 Timber Ridge Dr

3328 Timber Ridge Drive · (205) 531-7735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3328 Timber Ridge Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3328 Timber Ridge Dr · Avail. Jul 17

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3328 Timber Ridge Dr Available 07/17/20 Vestavia Hills - cute and ready to move in on July 17! - All brick 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Vestavia Hills! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Living room and dining room are open and feature a gas log fireplace. Master suite bedroom is large with a walk-in closet, tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Master bath is being remodeled in June-July 2020!! Separate bedroom groupings good for roommates. Second bedroom and bath are spacious. Kitchen has an eat-in area in the breakfast nook bay window. Washer and dryer connections are in a closet in kitchen. Kitchen has good counter space, lots of cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and pantry. Two car garage is just one step into the kitchen. Quaint patio in fenced backyard to enjoy a quiet afternoon or morning paper. Great quiet cul-de-sac! Vestavia school system!

(RLNE3205822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Timber Ridge Dr have any available units?
3328 Timber Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3328 Timber Ridge Dr have?
Some of 3328 Timber Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Timber Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Timber Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Timber Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 Timber Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3328 Timber Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Timber Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 3328 Timber Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Timber Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Timber Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 3328 Timber Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Timber Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3328 Timber Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Timber Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 Timber Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Timber Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Timber Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
