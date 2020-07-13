Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage online portal tennis court cats allowed cc payments e-payments package receiving

We’d like to welcome you to The Reserve at North River – a beautiful community of loft apartments in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Each of our stylish 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, contemporary bathrooms with garden tubs and ceramic tile flooring, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, stackable washer and dryer, and private porch with scenic views. Several of our homes have been upgraded with two-tone walls and faux wood flooring, as well as new appliances, hardware, and fixtures.



Along with our lavish apartments, we provide our residents with an expansive list of top tier amenities that include a shimmering pool with sundeck, outdoor patio and grilling area, fitness center, lounge, clubhouse, executive business center, outdoor fire pit, lighted tennis court, and playground. We offer convenient services such as an online portal for paying rent, on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, storage units, detached garage