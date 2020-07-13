All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

The Reserve at North River

1761 Commons North Loop · (205) 378-6970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02105 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 07104 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03204 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 08203 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 09201 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at North River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
tennis court
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
We’d like to welcome you to The Reserve at North River – a beautiful community of loft apartments in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Each of our stylish 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, contemporary bathrooms with garden tubs and ceramic tile flooring, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, stackable washer and dryer, and private porch with scenic views. Several of our homes have been upgraded with two-tone walls and faux wood flooring, as well as new appliances, hardware, and fixtures.

Along with our lavish apartments, we provide our residents with an expansive list of top tier amenities that include a shimmering pool with sundeck, outdoor patio and grilling area, fitness center, lounge, clubhouse, executive business center, outdoor fire pit, lighted tennis court, and playground. We offer convenient services such as an online portal for paying rent, on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, storage units, detached garage

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off street parking. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at North River have any available units?
The Reserve at North River has 6 units available starting at $1,068 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve at North River have?
Some of The Reserve at North River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at North River currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at North River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at North River pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at North River is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at North River offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at North River offers parking.
Does The Reserve at North River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at North River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at North River have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at North River has a pool.
Does The Reserve at North River have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at North River does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at North River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at North River has units with dishwashers.
