Last updated June 12 2020

89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$755
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Fernwood Court
25 Fernwood Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
25 Fernwood Court Available 08/05/20 4 Bed 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake. Two car garage, fenced back yard, and just minutes from the UA campus. (RLNE5854316)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1324 13th Ave E.
1324 13th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1324 13th Ave E. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath House - Located across from Home Depot. Pets negotiable (RLNE5854304)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
507 Beacon Ridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
507 Beacon Ridge Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Fenced backyard, hardwood floors, electric, and gas. (RLNE5848639)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Highland Manor
20 Highland Manor Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
20 Highland Manor Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Verner/Northridge Middle/Northridge High School school zone. Also, within walking distance to Tuscaloosa Academy. Hardwood floors in great room and dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2150 3rd Court
2150 3rd Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Luxury 3 Bed 3 Bath really close to UA Campus - Luxury town home featuring 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, hardwood and porcelain tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, glass back splash, walk-in master tile shower, stainless steel appliances, and

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2609 6th Court
2609 6th Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
Brand new 4 bed 4 bath close to UA Campus! - (RLNE5839955)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 16th Avenue
1016 16th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1016 16th Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom ON CAMPUS - (RLNE5840031)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 31st Street
117 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
117 31st Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5839960)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Beverly Heights
17 Beverly Heights, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Remodeled 3/2 with open floor plan - New kitchen, bathroom and floors! Open floor plan! Youll want to see this house! (RLNE5834827)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Heritage Lane
714 Heritage Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
714 Heritage Lane Available 08/10/20 714 Heritage Ln. Tuscaloosa, 35406 - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Fenced in yard. Kitchen with Appliances. Living room and dining room. Covered garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home - Make sure you check out this nice home on a corner lot! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying a beautiful sunset on the beautiful wooden deck overlooking this nice wooded lot! This home has new

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Queen City Ave
1021 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1021 Queen City Ave. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 2 Bath - White two-story duplex off Queen City just blocks away from Bryant Denny Stadium. (RLNE5803234)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Meador Drive
403 Meador Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
403 Meador Dr. Available 08/05/20 ON UA CAMPUS - Just a minutes walk to campus with a private parking lot. Lawn service, washer/dryer connections, and emergency maintenance. (RLNE5803241)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 1st Ave
2001 1st Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2001 1st Ave Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake just minutes from The University of Alabama campus. (RLNE5803210)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Wood Manor
3 Wood Manor, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bed / 4 Bath House - Located just minutes from The University of Alabama campus. (RLNE5803217)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1522 17th Avenue East
1522 17th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Available Now! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Target! - Available Now! 3 Bedroom, 2Bath Home Near Target! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just minutes from Target in the Tuscaloosa County School District.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 St. Charles
1711 Saint Charles Place, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1711 St. Charles Available 07/01/20 Townhome - 3 BR/2.5 BA townhome in Reston Place (RLNE5799264)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Lake Avenue
1601 Lake Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
1601 Lake Avenue Available 08/07/20 1601 Lake Ave. Tuscaloosa, 35401 - Large 4/3 bedroom, 3 bath house on the lake. Living room and dining room with views of the lake. Kitchen with appliances. Large fenced in backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 16th Avenue E
1200 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
1200 16th Avenue E Available 08/10/20 Great house close to campus! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! This is in a great location, close to campus! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath that has nice hardwood floors. All electric.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8020 Shadesbrook Drive
8020 Shadesbrook Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1801 sqft
Brand New Home for Rent in Tuscaloosa, Al... AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage! 2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.

Tuscaloosa rents increased slightly over the past month

Tuscaloosa rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tuscaloosa stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Tuscaloosa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Tuscaloosa, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Tuscaloosa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tuscaloosa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tuscaloosa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tuscaloosa's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Tuscaloosa.
    • While rents in Tuscaloosa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tuscaloosa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Tuscaloosa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

