Last updated June 12 2020

17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1251 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$903
1234 sqft
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 10:02pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$855
1156 sqft
On the southern edge of Tuscaloosa in the growing Taylorville area, Legacy at Country Club Apartment Homes provides a combination of quality features and resort style amenities in a peaceful country setting.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 19th Street
410 19th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
410 19th Street Available 08/01/20 2/1 in Forest Lake - (RLNE5839957)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2
3218 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo - Traditions - Fall 2020 - MOVE IN!! Rent amount is for entire unit! - Looking for a space to relax after you are finished with the hustle and bustle of Tuscaloosa? Look no

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1611 3rd Avenue
1611 3rd Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1070 sqft
1611 3rd Avenue Available 08/01/20 1611 3rd Ave-2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located near Midtown Village - AVAILABLE 8/1/2019: This is a great little house that is perfect for a single or newly wed couple.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524 Available 07/25/20 524 The Summit- 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment off of 15th Street - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath apartment is located just past Super Target and Home Depot off 15th Street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
124 Orange Street
124 Orange Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
754 sqft
124 Orange Street Available 07/25/20 124 Orange Street- 2 bed 1 bath REMODELED - This quiet and cozy 2 bed house is the perfect one for you.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1911 6th Avenue
1911 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1911 6th Avenue Available 08/04/20 For Rent Tuscaloosa for Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Queen City Avenue
1017 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath blocks from campus!

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4751 Woodland Forrest Drive
4751 Woodland Forrest Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available Now! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Furnished & All Utilities, Cable, and Internet Included Basement Apartment in Woodland Forrest! - Available Now! 2 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Furnished & All Utilities Included Basement Apartment in Woodland Forrest! This

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1007 Queen City Avenue
1007 Queen City Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great student rental for 2 people!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house blocks way from the stadium! Lease date would be 8/1/19-7/25/21. Visit our website at Beekerproperties.net to schedule a showing or text 205-534-4655.
Results within 5 miles of Tuscaloosa

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
2004 22nd Avenue
2004 22nd Avenue, Northport, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
This is the left side of a duplex located in a quiet neighborhood. It is a 2 bed 1 bathroom with washer and dryer hook up. This is a must see!

June 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report. Tuscaloosa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tuscaloosa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tuscaloosa Rent Report. Tuscaloosa rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tuscaloosa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Tuscaloosa rents increased slightly over the past month

Tuscaloosa rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tuscaloosa stand at $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $904 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Tuscaloosa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Tuscaloosa, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Tuscaloosa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tuscaloosa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tuscaloosa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Tuscaloosa's median two-bedroom rent of $904 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Tuscaloosa.
    • While rents in Tuscaloosa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tuscaloosa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Tuscaloosa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

