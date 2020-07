Amenities

916 Wallace Wade Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo by Bryant-Denney - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo located right by Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wallace Wade Ave. The home features a kitchen with granite counter tops and a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer, large walk-in closets in the bedrooms, and a fantastic location. Home is currently being renovated - new paint, kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring



Managed by: Jody Barber



(RLNE5862353)