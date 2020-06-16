All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL
510 13th Street Unit 201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

510 13th Street Unit 201

510 13th St · (205) 750-2260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 510 13th Street - 201 Unit 201 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends!

This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks from Bryant-Denny Stadium. You will be in the middle of all of the game day activities all weekend. You will have two reserved parking places in the gated ground level parking garage.

The unit features granite counters, stainless appliances, walk-in showers, a large open living/kitchen area, and a balcony with built-in gas grill. The rooms feature king size beds in each bedroom.

THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR THE LSU GAME AT A ONE TIME RATE OF $7,000 FOR THE WEEKEND.

$1,000 Security deposit is required, as well as a $300.00 cleaning fee.

(RLNE5157276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 13th Street Unit 201 have any available units?
510 13th Street Unit 201 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 13th Street Unit 201 have?
Some of 510 13th Street Unit 201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 13th Street Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
510 13th Street Unit 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 13th Street Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 13th Street Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 510 13th Street Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 510 13th Street Unit 201 does offer parking.
Does 510 13th Street Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 13th Street Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 13th Street Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 510 13th Street Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 510 13th Street Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 510 13th Street Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 13th Street Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 13th Street Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
