510 13th Street Unit 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends!



This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks from Bryant-Denny Stadium. You will be in the middle of all of the game day activities all weekend. You will have two reserved parking places in the gated ground level parking garage.



The unit features granite counters, stainless appliances, walk-in showers, a large open living/kitchen area, and a balcony with built-in gas grill. The rooms feature king size beds in each bedroom.



THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR THE LSU GAME AT A ONE TIME RATE OF $7,000 FOR THE WEEKEND.



$1,000 Security deposit is required, as well as a $300.00 cleaning fee.



(RLNE5157276)