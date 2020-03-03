Amenities

3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo - Traditions - Fall 2020 - MOVE IN!! Rent amount is for entire unit! - Looking for a space to relax after you are finished with the hustle and bustle of Tuscaloosa? Look no further than Traditions. This tranquil property is only minutes from everything you need, whether it is groceries, shopping, dinner, or heading to class at UA.



These condos are located on Veteran's Memorial Parkway, just down the street from Target. The condos themselves are spacious, with plenty of room to kick back and relax. The amenity list is also one to enjoy. Traditions has a pool, updated fitness center, clubhouse, coded gate and onsite management.



