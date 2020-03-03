All apartments in Tuscaloosa
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2

3218 Veterans Memorial Parkway · (205) 750-2260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3218 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 · Avail. Aug 5

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo - Traditions - Fall 2020 - MOVE IN!! Rent amount is for entire unit! - Looking for a space to relax after you are finished with the hustle and bustle of Tuscaloosa? Look no further than Traditions. This tranquil property is only minutes from everything you need, whether it is groceries, shopping, dinner, or heading to class at UA.

These condos are located on Veteran's Memorial Parkway, just down the street from Target. The condos themselves are spacious, with plenty of room to kick back and relax. The amenity list is also one to enjoy. Traditions has a pool, updated fitness center, clubhouse, coded gate and onsite management.

(RLNE5474335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 have any available units?
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 have?
Some of 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 offer parking?
No, 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 does not offer parking.
Does 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 have a pool?
Yes, 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 has a pool.
Does 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 have accessible units?
No, 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 does not have units with dishwashers.
