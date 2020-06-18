Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3014 3rd Court East Available 08/01/20 3014 3rd Court E- 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Fenced back yard - This home is located in a convenient and quiet residential neighborhood. Located just minutes from Tuscaloosa best eating and shopping locations- you are not going to want to pass this remodeled home up.



This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home comes complete with a fenced in back yard, hard wood floors, Central heating and cooling, carport, and is pet friendly.



Call the office today to set up a tour.



