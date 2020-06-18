All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Find more places like 3014 3rd Court East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tuscaloosa, AL
/
3014 3rd Court East
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3014 3rd Court East

3014 3rd Court East · (205) 554-1792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tuscaloosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3014 3rd Court East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3014 3rd Court East · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1449 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3014 3rd Court East Available 08/01/20 3014 3rd Court E- 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Fenced back yard - This home is located in a convenient and quiet residential neighborhood. Located just minutes from Tuscaloosa best eating and shopping locations- you are not going to want to pass this remodeled home up.

This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home comes complete with a fenced in back yard, hard wood floors, Central heating and cooling, carport, and is pet friendly.

Call the office today to set up a tour.

(RLNE1990273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 3rd Court East have any available units?
3014 3rd Court East has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 3rd Court East have?
Some of 3014 3rd Court East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 3rd Court East currently offering any rent specials?
3014 3rd Court East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 3rd Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 3rd Court East is pet friendly.
Does 3014 3rd Court East offer parking?
Yes, 3014 3rd Court East does offer parking.
Does 3014 3rd Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 3rd Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 3rd Court East have a pool?
No, 3014 3rd Court East does not have a pool.
Does 3014 3rd Court East have accessible units?
No, 3014 3rd Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 3rd Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 3rd Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3014 3rd Court East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Tower
2330 University Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Similar Pages

Tuscaloosa 2 BedroomsTuscaloosa Apartments with Parking
Tuscaloosa Apartments with PoolTuscaloosa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tuscaloosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALColumbus, MSAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Gardendale, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALFairfield, AL
Pleasant Grove, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Shelton State Community CollegeUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity