1911 6th Avenue
1911 6th Avenue

1911 6th Avenue · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

1911 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1911 6th Avenue · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
For Rent Tuscaloosa for Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT***

**Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**

Student rental available for rent in Tuscaloosa for Fall 2020. Located off Hackberry Road. 2 br / 2.5 bath two story townhome at Copper Square. Downstairs features open floor plan including living room, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs are both bedrooms with walk in closets separated by private bathrooms.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Directions: from campus take Hackberry Rd across 15th. Take third right onto 19th Street.

Pets allowed!

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1880764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 6th Avenue have any available units?
1911 6th Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1911 6th Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1911 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1911 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1911 6th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1911 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1911 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1911 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1911 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
